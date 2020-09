My father is a big Talmid Chacham, and was a rabbi in an important yeshiva, now the yeshiva closed, and he is left without any income!

Beside this he has a son with down syndrome who requires special treatments not covered by insurance and needs special education.

Please help him go through these momentary hardships, until he finds a new position, and has something to go through the holidays happily!

Thank you so much for your generous contribution, and may Hashem bless you and your family!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!​