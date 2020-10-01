Save a family and give them a Simchas Yom Tov!!

I’m collecting for a family for Yom Tov. Their daughter is also in cemenary in Eretz Yisroel which put them in debt… its really hard for them and they don’t know that I’m doing this. whoever is doing this is really just helping out another yidishe family make it through Yom Tov and stam. Pushat in debt and they are crying now hoping to make it thru sukkos! its in a FEW DAYS!! please help ASAP!!! May Hashem half you that by you giving and helping someone in need you should never have to go through this and be in need. Tisku L’mitzvos. A git Kivtel and a git Yom Tov.

Please donate here https://thechesedfund.com/cje123/foryomtovandbasicsthingscemenary