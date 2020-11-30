The 52 Tragedies Haunting The Rav This Winter

A recent chilling photo of Rav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi shows the Rav deep in thought, staring off into space. Besides being engrossed in Torah learning, Rav Ezrachi also has many heavy stories weighing upon his mind. Families young and old come to his office, telling of devastating tragedy, and asking for advice.





“My mother passed away when I was four years old. My sister stepped in to be my mother, and raised me. Recently, she passed away as well. I am a kallah, but I am all on my own and not sure where to start.”





“My father was in a coma for three years. I sat by his side and I watched him pass away. I can’t believe I am getting married without him. And with all the medical debt our family has, there is nowhere to turn for help.”





“My family has very, very little ever since my Dad was niftar. Now that I am Baruch Hashem a chassan I am the 11th kid in the family to get married. There is nothing to make a chasuna with. The stress is tearing me apart.”





These are just three completely true stories from a group of 52 orphaned brides & grooms who are trying to get married this winter. The cases were brought to, and verified by, Vaad HaRabbanim. The Vaad and Rav Ezrachi have teamed up to try to raise money for these mourning couples. The Rav filmed a direct video message, as well as writing a powerful letter:





“It is a powerful mitzvah, so very important, to help 52 orphans. G-d says of them, “I listen [to them] for I am merciful.” We must walk in the ways of G-d, and listen to them because we are merciful.





All those who participate in this awesome mitzvah, the great, and powerful [mitzvah] of helping 52 orphans, is promised, with G-d’s help, that he will see nachas from all his descendants. They will have simchos in their home. Many, many [simchos].





G-d will also listen to them with whatever he needs, with whatever he wants. G-d will fulfill the requests of all the people who help these 52 orphans. For good and blessing all their days.





Rabbi Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi

Rosh Yeshivah – Ateres Yisrael

Member of Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah”

It is truly inspiring that despite his hectic schedule as a Rosh Yeshiva the Rav still dedicates his life to hear the stories of those who are suffering. It takes one quick glance at his letter to see that he truly believes in this cause. Donors can help the 52 orphaned brides and grooms (and receive the Rav’s powerful bracha) here for a limited time.