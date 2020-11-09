Mazel To Bonei Olam on 9000 Babies!

It’s a boy! It’s a girl! It’s NINE THOUSAND babies and counting!
Yes, we do count every baby born to Bonei Olam couples. We have just reached a milestone number to have partnered in the miracle of 9,002 babies born to couples struggling with infertility.
Our couples daven, wait, and cry for this moment of becoming a parent. They have spent months, years, sometimes decades awaiting this moment. But really, these babies are a mazal tov for each person who has davened or given funds on their behalf. This mazal tov belongs to you, too.
Each new baby is precious and each one carries an entire world of possibility, growth, and generations that may now come forth. Each little baby grows and brings new light into the world.
May we merit to continue counting the birth of new babies, each one a miracle worth celebrating anew.
