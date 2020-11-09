Mazel To Bonei Olam on 9000 Babies!

It’s a boy! It’s a girl! It’s NINE THOUSAND babies and counting!

Yes, we do count every baby born to Bonei Olam couples. We have just reached a milestone number to have partnered in the miracle of 9,002 babies born to couples struggling with infertility.

Our couples daven, wait, and cry for this moment of becoming a parent. They have spent months, years, sometimes decades awaiting this moment. But really, these babies are a mazal tov for each person who has davened or given funds on their behalf. This mazal tov belongs to you, too.