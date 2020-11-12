This Cannot Be Shlomo’s Outcome!

Dear Klal Yisrael,

A 63-year-old man was living alone and working long hours to support himself. One Shabbos, he felt unwell and was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a massive stroke that almost took his life.

After the best medical intervention followed by months of rehabilitation, he was finally able to move back home, but with physical limitations.

HE IS DESPERATE FOR OUR HELP!

He has little, to no ability, of his left arm and leg. He requires assistance 24 hours daily to take care of his basic needs including toileting, dressing, and bathing.

That being the case, he cannot work and continue supporting himself. He must still pay for basic expenses and personal needs.

He is a prominent member of the Chicago Community and needs our help!

Please open your heart to this great tzedakah opportunity. You will be helping a frum yid who is suffering physical and emotional discomfort. Any donation is greatly appreciated.

Also, please daven for him to get a speedy recovery: Shlomo Reuven ben Pessel Penina.

In the zechus of your donation, you and your family should always merit physical and emotional health.

Endorsed by:

Rabbi Zev Cohen, Rav of Kehal Adas Yeshurun and Rosh Kollel of Choshen Mishpat Kollel of Chicago

Rabbi Stulberger, Dean of Valley Torah High School

Rabbi Majeski, Rav of Lev Simcha

Rabbi Bursztyn, Dean of Bais Yaakov Los Angeles