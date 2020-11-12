Video: Massive Fire Engulfs Apartment Building

An entire Family Devastated Left with Nothing!

A family of 13 has just had their entire life go up in flames. Their 11 children are left homeless and hungry, and they need your help to survive.

The father is a תלמיד חכם who has dedicated his life to Torah, but his meager earnings have barely been enough to support his large family. Just scraping by, the family has learned to make do with the little it had, but now even that has been lost, as they have been dealt a devastating blow.

Recently, a fire broke out and burnt down the family’s tiny home. Every single thing they owned was destroyed. They are now left completely penniless and cannot afford to purchase a new place to live, clothing or diapers, or even food to feed their children. They are literally homeless with nothing to their name. Imagine the trauma these poor children are going through…and they have no way to pull themselves out of it.

But with your help, they will have a fighting chance! Let’s put a roof over their heads, get food on their table, and send them back to school! Please—let’s give this family a life! תזכו למצות!

**This fund is endorsed by:

מרן שר התורה הגאון הגדול רבי חיים קניבסקי שליט”א

כ”ק אדמו”ר מרחמסטריווקא שליט”א

כ”ק אדמו”ר מביאלא שליט”א

הגאון הגדול רבי נפתלי נוסבוים שליט”א

HaRav Yitzchok E. Kleinman of בית שמש

HaRav Yakov Meir Shechter

And Various Rabonim in בית שמש

