Important Letter From the Gadol Hador, Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita

Beloved friends,

I do not know where to begin describing the agony that my family and I are suffering right now.

My daughter is severely impaired and 2 of my children are diagnosed with a serious lung disease. We are a family of 11 children, and we live in a two-bedroom apartment in Eretz Yisrael. Aside from this, our apartment needs an expensive plumbing job.

Due to the high medical bills, I cannot provide for food, clothing, and other basic expenditures.

My wife is always busy tending to the children’s needs. I wish I could help her, but my job requires me to work exceptionally long hours.

We are suffering tremendously and have no peace of mind whatsoever!

The gadol hador, Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shilta, knows my situation and provided his haskama which can be seen below this letter.

Please help me support my family and give me menuchas hanefesh.

Hashem should bentch you with health and success for you, your children, and grandchildren for years to come.

