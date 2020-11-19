Ki Heim Chayeinu Project of Agudas Yisroel of America Are you ready for The Siyum on Eruvin?

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost a year since The Siyum. It’s even harder to believe that just a year ago we joined together—over 90,000 yidden at MetLife Stadium. There were no masks (well expect a few ski masks because of the cold) and there was no social distancing. On the contrary, we danced together as one in celebration of the Torah which unites us all.

Since The Siyum, tens of thousands have embarked on a journey through shas. And though it may have been hard at times, they’ve pressed on. With the words of Rabbi Frand ringing in their ears, “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good”, they have persevered through Brachos, Shabbos and now Eruvin. No lockdown, distancing or pandemic can stop them.

While the world has changed in so many ways, one thing remains constant—The Daily Daf.

This same blat of Gemara has remained constant for Klal Yisrael throughout the ages. From the daf learned by complete strangers in an airport, to the daf learned by lifelong friends. From the last daf learned by an ailing grandfather and his grandson, to the first daf learned by a young father and his bar mitzvah bachur. And, from daf 77 in Bava Kama, featuring a Tosefos written in blood in a prison cell circa Middle Ages, to the shiny iPad featuring the Artscroll Schottenstein Shas while on vacation. Torah is our life—Ki Heim Chayeinu!

Once again Klal Yisrael is about to complete Maseches Eruvin, the third of 36 Masechtos in Talmud Bavli and we will celebrate together.

An Eruv, composed of a simple string border can unite a community— transforming it’s entire halachic status into a single, private, shared domain. So too, the Daf Yomi and Torah, as a whole unites us all. In tribute to this monumental time, Klal Yisrael will join together and celebrate the Siyum on Eruvin with a global program—“Kol Yisrael Euvin, The Strings That Connect Us” featuring an inspiring kumzitz and Melava Malka with Rabbi Eli Mansour. Rabbi Mansour will be joined by Yisroel Werdyger, Shea Berko, and the Yedidim Choir, and accompanied by R’ Eli Cohen & Orchestra.

The evening will also feature Rav Yaakov Feitman with divrei bracha, and inspiring messages from Gedolei Yisrael. Go behind the scenes of The Siyum and Ki Heim Chayeinu and enjoy never before seen footage from The Siyum and never before heard stories and a special segment roundtable discussion featuring Chananya Kramer of Kolrom Multimedia and Shmuli Rosenberg, CEO of fwd/NYC and CMO of The Siyum and moderated by Rabbi Yitzchok Hisiger, Editor at Artscroll.

Over 250,000 people from around the world have tuned in for the Siyumim on Brachos and Shabbos. once again, The Siyum on Eruvin will be the largest global event of its kind. You do not want to miss this inspiring, uplifting, and exciting evening which will stream live at KiheimChayeinu.com and on all major news outlets this Motzei Shabbos, November 21 at 8:00 PM.