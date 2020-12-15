Making History: 1 million Jews, 18 Minutes! Don’t Miss It – This Wednesday!

Chanukah is celebrated each year by millions of people around the world but for the first time in history, this year it can be celebrated by everyone together.

On the 7th night of Chanukah 1 million Jews around the world will make history.

“The world has witnessed much darkness this year” said event spokespersons Mendel Haller and Rabbi Ari Shishler, “yet Chanukah celebrates our ability to overcome impossible odds and band together to generate hope, goodness and light to dispel the world’s darkness”

“The Global Chanukah initiative will see Jews from cities across the globe come together in a united global effort to inspire and to be inspired” they said.

Following the success of the 18 for 18 online Lag B’omer campaign, which connected 18 000 Jews from across Australia, the Global Chanukah initiative aims to unite a million Jews, from countries around the world. Jewish communities around from different time zones will unite at the same time for an 18 minute, high-impact online Jewish experience like never before. Jews from every corner of the globe, from Argentina to Arkansas, Thailand to Tel Aviv, Marseilles to Melbourne, will join together to be moved, to celebrate and to commit to share more light in our uneasy world.

You can be one in a million when you join fellow Jews from across the globe with a single purpose in: To be inspired, to inspire others and to share the light.

The online event will take place on Wednesday 16 December:

2pm New York

7pm London

9pm Jerusalem

6am Syd/Mel (Thursday)

“Chanukah teaches us that a small group, when united, can overcome the greatest obstacles and can illuminate the world” said Mendel Haller, “and we encourage everyone who can to log on during our time zone and become part of history”.

For more info visit www.Chanukah.Global