Tonight: Zoom In On What Is Fresh At Ateres Bnos Yerushalayim – Register For The Virtual Open House

Looking for a seminary? Get a glimpse inside Ateres Bnos Yerushalayim in Eretz Yisroel TONIGHT at 10pm EST.

What’s NEW at Ateres?

Incredible new campus in the heart of Yerushalayim just minutes from Geulah and a very short walk to the Kosel. (Enjoy the photos of our new gorgeous location!)

Stronger than ever Chevra!

What’s the SAME at Ateres?

Rabbi Belsky’s Unparalleled Derech Hachinuch: You want your girls not just to have a positive and fun year, but one in which they really solidify their derech for life.

Ateres Girls: Ateres is for the girl who is motivated, growthful, and positive. We value the impact that a meaningful year can have on every Bais Yaakov girl. Our rich and varied program speaks for itself!

The unique tracking system at Ateres still prides itself on differentiated instruction, positive and noncompetitive learning.

We provide full service Shabbasos for our students! Home-style meals, Staff and student programming every Shabbos.

– Our own personal chefs homecook three meals a day, every day, including vacation days, erev yomim tovim and Chol Hamoed! Corona: What we have done to support our students, keep them safe, and provide superior creative solutions to new and unusual challenges!

What we have done to support our students, keep them safe, and provide superior creative solutions to new and unusual challenges! Financial Aid: While we are a small school we work hard to give internal scholarships for those who are eligible. If you have a student for whom you wish to advocate, please contact Mrs. Pinkus ( [email protected] ) directly, so we can work together to make it happen.

Looking forward to seeing you and your students this Thursday at 10 PM EST so you can hear much more!