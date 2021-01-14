710 WOR “The Voice of New York” Now Featuring a Voice for Your Business!

For over 5½ years, “Mind Your Business” with Yitzchok Saftlas has brought you hundreds of informative interviews from Fortune 500 executives, business moguls and marketing gurus. Now, Mind Your Business is proud to begin 2021 with new content, a fresh new look, and a new home on WOR 710 and on the powerful iHeartMedia network, America’s #1 audio company.

WOR 710, the “Voice of New York,” features iconic hosts such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh. Yitzchok Saftlas joins this powerful lineup to bring you more business content to help you succeed in business. As always, Mind Your Business will continue to cover important topics such as corporate culture, sales, entrepreneurship, business coaching, and other critical business subjects.

Mind Your Business features top-tier business executives who share real-life advice to grow your business. In the past, it has hosted names such as Beth Comstock, former Vice Chair & CMO of GE; John Sculley, Former CEO of Apple and Pepsi; Dick Schulze, Founder & Chairman of Best Buy; and Joe Hart, President & CEO of Dale Carnegie. The audio and video of previous episodes are available at MYBradio.com.

The Mind Your Business weekly radio broadcast and podcast is presented by Bottom Line Marketing Group ”BLMG” – an award-winning marketing agency helping hundreds of corporate, political and non-profit clients since 1992.

So get ready to get ahead! Tune in every Sunday night at 10pm on 710 WOR and the iHeartMedia network for Mind Your Business, the weekly show by BLMG, to hear from today’s top business leaders for advice, tips, and fresh ideas to help you and your business be successful!