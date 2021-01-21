When Reb Shlomo Was Diagnosed With Cancer It Changed His Life! His Heart Was Left Working With Less Than 33%!

Reb Shlomo cannot continue with his lifesaving medical treatments knowing he wont be able to cover them.

Reb Shlomo Pe’er was always known for his open heart to anyone who came in contact of him for help, if it was financial or beyond.

When Reb Shlomo was diagnosed with Cancer it changed his life!

He survived it Baruch Hashem, but after all that suffering and chemotherapy, his heart was left working with less than 33%!

He also went through a few Catheterizations, and his wellbeing has been decreasing since.

Just a few months ago he had another heart attack, which he barely survived.

He is also experiencing hearing difficulties and requires hearing aids.

His wife stood strong beside him through all this horror, until recently when she had a nervous breakdown twice and was hospitalized.

She is now out of the hospital but goes through psychiatric treatments weekly.

Rev Shlomo is not able to provide Parnassah to his family as he did in the past.

He now takes care of his 3 children and stands 24 hour at his wife’s bedside. All while living his own life on a thread!

The situation is disastrous!

The medical costs for him and his wife are piling up, and he is feeing hopeless.

He cannot continue with his lifesaving medical treatments knowing he wont be able to cover them.

Please open your heart to save his heart! Help save his own life which is in danger daily! Help his wife and family as well!

Join the 1000 donors that are pledging $176 to help reach the $176,000 goal to save the family who is falling apart under this heavy burden.

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “FUND TO SAVE REB SHLOMO #10186”

For Zelle: [email protected]

