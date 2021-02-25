TEHILLIM UNITED TELECONFERENCE TONIGHT!

TONIGHT, thousands of women and girls worldwide will UNITE to harness the power of Tefilla on the tremendous Eis Ratzon of Purim. The live teleconference will take place tonight at 10:15 PM. We will begin by jointly finishing Tehillim hundreds of times followed by short Divrei Chizuk from Harav Malkiel Kotler Shlita and Rebbetzin Rena Tarshish. For those who have not yet joined, join now with the thousands who are already part of this tremendous zechus.

The following numbers can be used to call in to the teleconference: 712-832-5656 Conference ID 5050#712-432-3566 Conference ID 5050#712-832-5702 Conference ID 5050#

The goal of Tehillim United is to have Sefer Tehillim finished hundreds of times as a tremendous zechus for Klal Yisroel and all those saying it.The way it works, is that you sign up before Purim to receive your ‘Yom L’chodesh’ to say. The Tehillim should ideally be said during the allotted time on Leil Purim but for those not able, it can be recited any time over Purim.WITH THOUSANDS HAVING ALREADY SIGNED UP, JOIN NOW, THE POWER IS IN THE NUMBERS!Spread the word, multiply the zechusim and may Hashem be mekabel our tefillos!

TO SIGN UP NOW:Call the automated system @ 732.334.0050 Ext 7 ORTEXT THE WORD ‘TEHILLIM’ TO 833-593-0047OR EMAIL [email protected]

To find out about sponsoring and having a part in this tremendous zechus please call 732-334-0050 Ext 5.

A Freilichen Purim!

