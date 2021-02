Simchas Purim cannot be stopped!

Along with Klal Yisrael, Covid Purim 5781 will be different. No bochurim to go around raising funds, no merry making in people’s homes. But the simcha only grows! In Yeshiva Ohr Hatorah, no collecting means added time for learning – adding to the true Simchas Purim.

“Simcha and Torah are brothers – they can never be separated!”

Please watch the accompanying video for a flavor of the Ohr Hatorah Simcha and then give generously to help support our Yeshiva!