New song “Afikomen” from Eli Levin and Motty Ilowitz to inspire us all to suggest Shidduchim!

Three years ago, Yisroel Levin and his Kallah, Elisheva Kaplan, were killed in a horrible car accident on Chol Hamoed Pesach. This tragedy shook Klal Yisroel, and it inspired the creation of 10K Batay Yisroel – a project meant to inspire each one of us to suggest Shidduchim. Since then we have seen a Shidduch nearly every week attributed to this special movement.

Tonight, Eli Levin has released a brand new song meant to bring awareness to 10K Batay Yisroel. The song describes the story of that devastating tragedy, and describes the selfless request his father asked of Hashem at the Levayah of Yisroel and Elisheva: 10,000 Shidduchim for Klal Yisroel.

Please share this song this Pesach, and if it moves you, take a moment to think of someone you know who is waiting for their bashert and think of a shidduch for them. Then head over to https://www.10kbatayyisroel.org and log your suggestion. This will help motivate others to do the same! With Hashems help we will see many more Chasanim and Kallahs walking down the aisle this year! May we continue to bring Z’chusim in their memories.

Available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and on most digital platforms.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/afikomen-single/1559295059

Yiddish lyrics available at www.elilevinmusic.com