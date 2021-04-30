44 Killed, 150 Injured: How Celebration Turned To Tragedy In Meron

Last night, amid the celebrations of Lag Ba’Omer in Meron, an absolute unthinkable tragedy occurred: An unstoppable stampede of people began to slip down Har Meron, crushing men young and old, and r”l children, to death. At least 44 people have died, and emergency responders say 150 are injured.

Right now a field hospital has been set up in Meron and ZAKA & Hatzolah are doing all they can to treat the wounded and gather the remains of the killed. The names of the dead & missing have not been released yet – cell phones are down and chaos is in full swing. The phones of the dead are ringing incessantly with “Mom” and “My dear wife,” as families frantically search for their loved ones.

Soon the shock of the event will calm down and nearly 50 families will be in mourning. They will have lost their sons, their fathers. Donations collected by the Vaad HaRabbanim here will go toward helping them to cope with the blow of this horrific tragedy. Widows now left with large families of children will need our help to replace the income of their fallen husbands. Children will need therapy to deal with the horrific trauma. THEY NEED OUR HELP TO SURVIVE THE DAYS TO COME!!

PLEASE DAVEN FOR THOSE WHO ARE INJURED & MISSING – INCLUDING YOSEF AZRIEL BEN CHAYA MICHAL, A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

Klal Yisroel should never know such tragedy again.