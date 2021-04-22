My Husband Is Dying In Front Of Me! Please Help Me Help Him Get The Treatments He Needs So Desperately!

My name is Lean Hela. I am embarrassed to turn to you for help, BUT IT IS A TRUE EMERGENCY!

Me and my husband Moshe got married 10 years ago. Unfortunately we were not blessed with kids yet, so we adopted 6 of my siblings who needed a home.

A few years ago Moshe got sick. Shortly after he was already admitted to the ICU with many harsh conditions, and then was transferred to the US on a medical flight to undergo special medical treatments.

Since then, he has been bound to bed with a feeding tube and catheters, and requires special care around the clock.

A year ago, we were told by Doctors and Rabbonim to go back to Israel due to the Covid situation.

Since then, I am at his bedside 24/7 worried about the next step. Worried we will be sent back home.

Obviously I cannot work and make a living, and we’ve come to a point where I have no other option but to turn to you my dear brothers and sisters to PLEASE OPEN YOUR HEART!

Most of the medical bills are not covered by our insurance, and I don’t always have how to pay for the prescribed medications.

Our landlord is threatening to throw us out since we can’t pay the rent. Not to mention our electricity that was disconnected due to non payment. I don’t have money for basics, and rather stay at the hospital, to eat their food and sleep there.

Now, the Doctors and Rabbonim are urging us that we must get back to the US as soon as possible, to continue the treatments. But we can’t even begin to think about how to pay for this additional trip and all the upcoming treatments.

PLEASE! OPEN YOUR HEART! Help me raise $120,000 needed to be able to get my husband back to the US and continue with the crucial treatments he needs so desperately!

Checks can be made out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “MOSHE ARAZI FUND #10242”

For Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “MOSHE ARAZI FUND #10242”

