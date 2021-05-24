Coby Fliegelman, Future Doctor, Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences Men’s Division

The grandson of a pediatrician, Jacob (Coby) Fliegelman has a deep appreciation for medicine and an unwavering desire to be a physician in order to make a difference in people’s lives. As the valedictorian of Lander College of Arts and Sciences Men’s Division, he is on his way to achieving that goal.

Jacob is self-driven and determined about his mission. In addition to graduating as a Biology Honors Major, summa cum laude, he published an article in the Lander Science Journal and sought out internship opportunities to gain firsthand experience in medicine. Jacob was a volunteer research assistant at the Berger Research Lab, at the NYU School of Medicine, where he studied the inflammatory properties of platelets and macrophage polarization in atherosclerosis. He also interned at Amtrust Financial, working directly with the global Chief Compliance Officer.

Building on his own experiences, Jacob tutored students in Biology and Chemistry. He also mentors hearing-impaired children and their families, providing emotional support and guidance.

Jacob was raised in Cedarhurst, Long Island. During 12th grade he took college courses through Touro. He then spent a year participating in the Touro College Israel Option at Yeshiva Bais Yisroel in Jerusalem. When he returned to the United States, Lander College of Arts and Sciences afforded him the opportunity to continue an intensive learning program in Yeshiva Sh’or Yoshuv while completing his college degree. He praised the faculty at Lander College of Arts and Sciences for empowering students by encouraging healthy dialogue and creating a supportive, congenial atmosphere.

For a full listing of Touro’s 2021 valedictorians please visit Touro College Salutes 2021 Valedictorians | The Touro College and University System