Last Chance for PPP!

There is a small window of opportunity to still apply for PPP.

Although most banks no longer have PPP funds, you can still get your PPP application in with a CFI bank. The funds will likely be gone very soon, so if you are eligible, don’t delay!

The deadline to get your application submitted to the SBA is 05/31, however, funds may run out at any moment.

You can either apply on your own or ask us to apply on your behalf.

Contact us at [email protected] or 929-274-4432‬

Self-Service PPP Application Guides:

