Spate of Dangerous Robberies in Far Rockaway

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

There have been a spate of robberies in Far Rockaway, where a young hispanic burglar who carries a knife has been breaking into basements and into homes through the windows. Essentially, he searches for money and entirely ransacks the area. He stole over $12,000 in cash and jewelry from one home, $250 from another, and it is as yet undetermined how much he stole from the third.

On one occasion, he brandished a knife in order to help facilitate his escape. The picture above, though grainy, can help identify him. If anyone sees him, please contact the 101st precinct and ask for Detective Michael Fischer 718 868 3400.

In the meantime please remember to: