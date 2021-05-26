Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:10: Interview with the Bostoner Rebbe, Rav Naftali Horowitz

He came from a long line of chassidic leaders, reaching all the way back to the Baal Shem Tov. He was the son of the first Bostoner Rebbe, Rav Pinchos Dovid Horowitz. He was a brilliant Torah scholar, having learned at Mesivta Torah Vodaath under one of the greatest roshei yeshivah of that time. And yet in his profound modesty, Rav Levi Yitzchok Horowitz did not see himself as a rebbe. Hashem, though, decreed otherwise. When a small group of his father’s followers pleaded with Rav Levi Yitzchok to come to Boston and lead their shul, he acquiesced. And in the next sixty years, he and his devoted rebbetzin would change the lives of thousands, becoming a pivotal figure in the flourishing of Torah life in America in the decades after World War II. In The Rebbe on Beacon Street, you will read of the rebbe’s wisdom and warmth, of his burning desire to help every Jew who came his way, both physically and spiritually. This episode of Inside ArtScroll features an interview with his son, the present Bostoner Rebbe of Boston, Rav Naftali Horowitz, who shares personal memories of his father, fascinating stories, and uplifting words of chizuk. [Purchase The Rebbe on Beacon Street HERE.]

