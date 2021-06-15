Rare And Severe: Baby’s Fingers Falling Off!

MY BABY’S FINGERS; TO STAY OR TO GO??!!

Eliezer is our firstborn, newborn son. He was born healthy and normal, but then started to show signs of a monstrous disease that infected his bloodstream, causing a necrosis condition resulting in loss of limbs.

As the days were passing, Eliezer started losing his toes at first, followed by his fingers, accompanied by excruciating pain. Fingers that were meant to poke and hold on our hands, are instead hand-picked and placed in a plastic bag.

Please open your hearts and enable our Eliezer to receive an expensive treatment that’ll prevent further limb loss and save his life!!!

Hear the mother describing the indescribable.