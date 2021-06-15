In first endorsement in the mayoral race NYPD union endorses Andrew Yang for Mayor

After an endorsement by the FDNY union last week, Mayoral candidate Andrew yang landed another big endorsement from a law enforcement union. This time from the Captains Endowment Association, which represents all NYPD Executives in the ranks of Captain to Deputy Chief & Police Surgeons.

This marks the first endorse by a NYPD union to any candidate in this election cycle. The union President Chris Monahan underscored Yang’s common-sense approach to safety, criticizing the other candidates for “casting the law enforcement as enemies.”

Monahan praised Yang’s business experience as an important factor in his decision saying “we need an outside business entrepreneur” to deal with the safety challenges of the city.

Yang thanked the union for the endorsement underscoring the importance of proper cooperation between city hall and law enforcement. “If you have a mayor and a police force who are not on the same page, we are seeing the results now.” Yang said, alluding to the ongoing rift between the police department and the De Blasio administration.

“This to me should tell all New Yorkers all they need to know about Eric Adams” Abdrew Yang said about the endorsement. Emphasizing that they made this decision even though Adams himself was once a member of this union.

Yang has criticized Adams on the debate stage about his flipflopping message around safety stating that he delivers different promises to different audiences. “To some people he says he will follow the model set by Mayor Giuliani and to others he says he will follow the path of Mayor Dinkins” Yang said.