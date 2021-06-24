A Friday Night Bracha From My Mother- What Is Behind This?

Listen up to hear the deep mystical reasons behind the Sefardi custom of going to one’s parents on Friday night to get a bracha. In this short video, Rabbi Mansour explains the kabbalistic reasons behind this minhag and its details- what is the significance of being blessed particularly by our mother, why do we kiss her and why on the right hand. You’ll find so much meaning to this custom, you might want to adopt it – if you haven’t already!

