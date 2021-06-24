Important Message From Hatzalah of South Florida And Chesed Shel Emes

Hatzalah of South Florida and Chesed Shel Emes have both reached out to YWN with an urgent message to Klal Yisroel around the world:

STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION ON WHATSAPP!

The sheer number of messages “confirming” multiple deaths in the Miami tragedy are simply shocking. In fact, YWN has confirmed that not one body has been removed from the rubble, nor have search and rescue personnel even touched the pile to begin their tedious search and recovery.

There have been messages going around with names of victims “confirmed dead”, when some of these names have been confirmed by Hatzalah and Chesed Shel Emes to have not even been in the building at the time of the collapse.

Both organizations are pleading with people to please stop forwarding messages which are causing extreme distress to many family members who are missing loved ones.

PLEASE SAY TEHILLIM FOR:

Chaim ben Sara

Malka bas Sara Rochel

Yisroel Tzvi Yosef ben Toiba

Tzvi Doniel ben Yehudis

Ita bas Miriam

Esther bas Linda

Moshe ben Toba

Moshe ben Shoshana

Arie Leib ben Ita

Lein ben ilana

Leible ben Feiga Rivka

Ruth bas Sarah

Chaim ben Sara

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)