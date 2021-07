How does a young secular school boy find the courage to keep Shabbos all on his own? How did he come to become chavrusas with R’ Dovid Trenk?

Rabbi Krohn tells the story of Jeffery and what it was that inspired him to start on his journey towards keeping Shabbos and the mitzvos on his own. Rebbes and teachers, this one is for you!

CLICK HERE to watch this week’s video!

If you’re not already part of Ki Heim Chayeinu sign up today! https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com