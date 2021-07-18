Help The Young Couple! Save Their First And Only Child Suffering From Hlhs!

We are a young couple, who’s life has changed at the birth of our first and only child! This is not how we pictured starting our life together. We are turning to you after three challenging years no one should ever experience.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

We were excited and looking forward to the birth of our first child. Then came the ultrasound that changed our lives forever!

Our child was found with HLHS! A life-threatening heart defect which he survived miraculously.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

After my wife went through a traumatic C-section, our precious baby was taken into surgery. His first open heart surgery at only 1 day old! His tiny body underwent 4 surgeries, harsh treatments, with pain and suffering.

JUST IMAGINE WHAT WE ARE GOING THROUGH!

The past three years have been extremely difficult for us. Spending most of the time at the hospital fearing the unknown, losing my source of income, and forced to sell our home to cover the tremendous medical expenses.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

We’ve reached the point where we cannot continue this way anymore! We cannot continue treating Yosef Chaim in the best way possible for a full recovery. He is waiting for his next surgery, and WE NEED YOUR HELP!

PLEASE! Help us cover the medical expenses. Help us be able to stay focused on being there for our Yosef Chaim. We are too young to mentally survive this situation. WITH YOUR HELP WE CAN GET THROUGH THIS!

With your help, Yosef Chaim will be granted life and be able to stay with us.

PLEASE OPEN YOUR HEART! Save Yosef Chaim and save the future of our family!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

—————————————————————————————————–

‘World Of Tzedaka’, previously ’Tomchei Tzedaka Corp’, changed its name as per the guidance of Lakewood’s Posek, Rabbi Yaakov Forchheimer shlit”a, to avoid confusion with similarly-named organizations.

Are you looking to raise funds for yourself or someone else, and DON’T KNOW WHERE TO START?

Is putting together a campaign seem TOO OVERWHELMING?

WE CAN HELP!

We provide you with everything you need from A-Z and guide you through the whole process!

WHY US?

We don’t take a percentage cut, it’s 100% Tzedaka! You pay no upfront marketing costs, you have nothing to lose!

Click here to get started>