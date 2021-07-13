Don’t miss out on the historic bracha: “A long and good life”

Maran HaGaon R’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a in a rare letter to help one of his students who recently tragically lost his righteous wife. Three children are left at home- they’re hungry, as they simply do not have enough to eat; and they deeply miss their mother. Maran HaGaon R’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a writes a middah-k’neged-middah bracha on his behalf

TO HEED RAV CHAIM’S CALL AND MERIT TO BE INCLUDED IN HIS BROCHA, CLICK HERE >>>

She was a righteous woman who helped her husband, a student and study partner of a Gadol b’Torah, in every way to fulfill his potential in learning. She suffered difficult illnesses one after the other, and finally left this world, leaving three children behind, without enough to eat and missing their mother terribly.

Her husband, HaRav HaGaon R’ Shmuel Ben Tzion shlit”a, currently does not have a source of income, and is struggling to cope with his great loss. He felt compelled to turn to Maran HaGaon R’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, whose letter on his behalf describes the stark situation and includes a powerful bracha for those who help.

The letter describes HaRav Ben Tzion shlit”a as a great talmid chacham and yirei Elokim, who just now lost his wife. He is desperately poor, continues the letter, and those who know him testify that his children do not have enough to eat.

A tragic story, and one that calls for our assistance. To those who give it, HGR’ Chaim blesses them that, middah k’neged middah, they should be physically, mentally, and emotionally healthy; they shouldn’t encounter tragedy in their own households; and they should live long and good lives.

What power this letter contains! Is there anyone who wouldn’t want such a bracha for himself? Who can afford to pass up this rare opportunity?!

Now is our chance! We can merit all this by assisting this bereaved family which is undergoing such severe difficulties, lacking the most basic essentials. Let’s be part of this “great mitzvah” which the Gadol haDor himself holds so dear.

BS”D Tammuz 5781

This is on behalf of my friend for tens of years, and we also learned together for several years. He is a great talmid chacham and yirei Elokim; and he has suffered terribly all his days

HaRav HaGaon R’ Shmuel Ben Zion shlit”a

He recently lost his righteous wife, a”h, a daughter of very great talmidei chachamim, may their memory be for a blessing.

He is absolutely destitute. It’s unbelievable; it has been related by reliable people who know him that he simply does not have enough food to feed his children; also he still has a few children who need to get married.

Therefore, everyone who helps him should be blessed by the merciful Father, middah k’neged middah, that he should not know tragedy within his own household, and that he should merit to be physically, emotionally, and mentally healthy, and have a long and good life.

Written and signed in honor of the Torah and those who learn it,

Yitzchak Shaul the son of Maran HaGaon HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a

BS”D Also I am joining in agreement with what is written above, and it is a great mitzvah to help.

Chaim Kanievsky

——–

Mrs. Tzivia Malka Bat Tzion a”h was a supremely dedicated mother and wife- until she caught a lethal bacteria which left her with little time to live; it wasn’t long before she returned her soul to its Creator. She left behind three orphans in a dreary apartment with an empty refrigerator- we have to help them!

The tragedy is difficult to describe: a woman who was an exemplary wife and mother, who dedicated herself to supporting her husband in learning and raising their children to Torah and pure yiras Shamayim.

She worked hard to bring in income so that her husband could learn without distractions, and ran their household masterfully.

But all this changed on the day the doctors discovered a dangerous bacteria in her body, which left her with little time to live.

She understood her days were numbered, and tried to use her remaining time on this earth as best she could. But her situation deteriorated swiftly; she had to leave her job as she became weaker and weaker.

She became unable to function as her body was wracked with pain, and she fought just to stay alive. Throughout it all, her husband and children were with her, supporting and encouraging.

But the Heavenly decree was sealed, and her soul soared upward, leaving behind her heartbroken husband and the devastated orphans.

Kupat Ha’ir is launching a fundraising campaign for these orphans, who were left without a mother, and without income. Their distraught father does not currently have the ability to help much. They are living a life of stark poverty. The refrigerator is empty, and they desperately need our help now- please help us to help them!

