Two Luchot- and Two Ways to Read Them

On Shabbos morning, in Shemoneh Esrei, we speak about Moshe Rabbeinu bringing us the Luchot, on which the mitzva of shabbos was written. But we mention that it was written on the two luchot, although we know Shabbos was written on the first one only?? Find the answer to this question as Rabbi Mansour leads you along a novel train of thought, revealing some fascinating insights into Shabbos. You’ll learn that the luchot can be read in more ways than one, and this new reading, as well as the two versions of the Aseret HaDibrot (once in Yisro and once in Va’eschanan) develop a fresh understanding of various aspects of Shabbos.

