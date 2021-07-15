WATCH: New educational panel discussion about mental health challenges and halacha, with specific information for Tisha B’av

About the Panel:

Relief Israel was pleased to host a recent mental health and halachic panel discussion between Harav Asher Weiss shlita, leading Posek Hador and Dr. Jacob Freedman, board-certified psychiatrist. Moderated by Shlomo Katz, Director of Relief Israel, the discussion included the following:

  • Mental illness and T’sha B’av
  • Coping with Covid-19
  • Finding the appropriate mental health provider
  • Choosing a healthy lifestyle

More information about our services can be found at www.reliefhelp.org

 