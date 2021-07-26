Tonight: R’ Efrem Goldberg addressing Parents of Singles

Register at: 10kbatayyisroel.org/chizzuk

The shidduch process can sometimes be long, challenging and seemingly tainted with futile efforts. We understand that, and we feel you.

While the process can be frustrating and sometimes even seemingly feel to be lacking in purpose, it’s important to remind ourselves that there is no suggestion, first date or failed hishtadlus on any level that is without reason.

It is with this in mind that we started a three-part Chizzuk Series: Gaining Strength with Every Shidduch Suggestion for singles, shadchanim, and parents/families of singles.

Tonight at 8:30PM EST, the esteemed Rabbi Efrem Goldberg will be speaking to our dedicated parents of singles. Parents spend endless hours asking people to “keep their children in mind,” are constantly making phone calls regarding prospective shidduch ideas and tirelessly work at helping facilitate their childrens’ dating process. It can feel tremendously humbling and challenging for parents at many points. This evening is focused on imbuing strength and perseverance to all parents to continue their tremendous job of networking, researching and being there as a strong support for their single children, all while maintaining faith that Hashem is leading them in a path only He understands.

The dynamic Mr. Charlie Harary addressed our admirable shadchanim and aspiring shadchanim, which we believe includes everyone. No matter if someone has suggested one, a dozen, or hundreds of shidduchim, or if someone is just starting out to think and suggest, there is so much time and effort given to each suggestion. It takes a tremendous amount of energy to continue forging ahead in this holy endeavor. It is our goal to give a boost of morale and empowerment to anyone making the effort to suggest shidduchim to continue to make those phone calls, to make those suggestions and to help set up more dates, no matter the outcome! A Recording of This Event Can be Viewed Here.

We were fortunate to have the renowned Rabbi Bentzion Shafier speak to our esteemed singles. Singles hear name after name or go months without hearing a name, go on date after date or go months without going on a date, and still are waiting for another suggestion with the hopes that it might be the final one. The event surely offered incredible chizzuk and encouragement, to help all singles continue to put their best foot forward and maintain a positive perspective throughout the challenging process. A Recording of This Event Can be Viewed Here.

We hope that you will participate and glean a tremendous amount of chizzuk in the realm of shidduchim- at whatever capacity or stage you are in. Please share it with your family, friends and anyone else who can benefit.

