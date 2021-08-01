Thank You for Helping Us Honor Our Doctors!

King David Center wished to recognize and celebrate outstanding medical professionals, so we invited members of the Brooklyn community to nominate their doctors for recognition. Participants submitted letters expressing their appreciation for all that their physician had done for them, or to a special senior in their life. Many included heartwarming stories of the doctors’ outstanding dedication. We created beautiful gift packages for each doctor and included the letters their patients had sent. We delivered the packages earlier this month, and the doctors were deeply touched by this show of gratitude.

At Kind David Center, we know firsthand the hard work involved in providing outstanding care, and we are committed to continuing to play a role in promoting the interests of the community as we work together towards outstanding healthcare for everyone.