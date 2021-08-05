The Best Real Estate Deal on the Market

With Real Estate prices skyrocketing, where else can you get four amos of prime esrog orchard space, complete with your very own esrog tree?

You can become a Shmittah observing farmer!

  • Fulfill the mitzvah of Shmittah:
  • Official Kinyan Shmittah certificate
  • Halachically and legally binding transaction
  • Regular updates and pictures of your Esrogim
  • Visit your land and tree
  • Be Mafkir your Esrogim for the many poor people who frequent the orchard

4×4 Amos complete with Esrog tree for $450

Installments can be made

100% of the proceeds go to the farmers!

 Buy Your Esrog Tree Now

https://bit.ly/KinyanShmita

 