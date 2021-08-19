Why Do We Sing Eishes Chayil on Friday Night Before Kiddush?

Women play a crucial role in preparing for Shabbos, and they are the ones who light the candles to usher in Shabbos. With his inimitable warmth, R’ Pinches Friedman elaborates on the different aspects of the role and impact of the Yiddishe Mamme on our homes, and our Shabbosos. Discover the significance of our Minhag of singing Eishes Chayil at this particular point on Leil Shabbos, gain a new perspective of the value of the women of Klal Yisroel – and don’t forget to share it with your wife!

