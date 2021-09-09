VIDEO: Rabbi Twerski’s Final Mission

This past year, Klal Yisrael lost one of the most beloved personalities of our generation, Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski Zatzal.

In his unique capacity as a rabbi and a psychiatrist to whom thousands turned for help, Rabbi Twerski was a firsthand witness to the problems that plagued the Jewish people. He was the first to crusade against the spread of alcohol and drug abuse in religious circles, once thought to be an exclusively non-Jewish problem. He was also the first to call attention to the unfortunate phenomenon of spousal abuse.

Rabbi Twerski was always the champion of the underdog, a stalwart supporter of the abused and broken.

Although he was already retired in his older years, Rabbi Twerski saw it as his FINAL MISSION to address the malady of addiction to inappropriate Internet content. He related that he was receiving a constant deluge of emails and calls about the issue, and the only solution for these people was to send them to Guard Your Eyes.

Rabbi Twerski would never miss an opportunity to mention Guard Your Eyes as the only organization dealing with what he described as “the most serious problem to Klal Yisrael’s Kedusha.” He declared that supporting this cause is “literally a pikuach nefesh”

A few weeks before he succumbed to Covid-19, Rabbi Twerski wrote in an endorsement to a new project by Guard Your Eyes:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been extremely harsh, causing loss of many lives and economic disaster. When the news came that there is now an effective vaccine, many people felt a sense of relief. Unfortunately, there is a serious epidemic [of addiction to inappropriate online content], and there is no vaccine.”

Rabbi Twerski saw Guard Your Eyes as the culmination of his lifelong career of championing the cause of suffering souls whose pain he knew and felt, perhaps more than anyone else.

