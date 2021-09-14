A Very Painful Letter Written Today By Reb. Leah Kolodetzky. A Must Read.

לכבוד אחינו בני ישראל אשר באמריקא

Rarely in the last several years has my father Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita

Given such Clear and Bold ברכות for a צדקה such as this one.

But when our Niece, a young girl, 26 years old, sacrifices her present and her future to save her Father and his Yeshiva from collapsing,there is a very strong מידת הרחמים that is מתעורר to bring a ישועה to one who helps.

We are very close to erasing all the debts this girl has taken on,with your tremendous רחמים and help.

For as long as she carries these חובות ,she can only dream of going out in Shidduchim, let alone building a family.The Pain is incredible.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

My Father Told both myself and my Husband Rav Yitzchok that one who donates $391 Dollars the Numerical Value of ישועה.

WILL MERIT HIS GREAT YESHUA THIS YEAR AND NACHAS FROM HIS ENTIRE FAMILY.

WE WANT TO DO SOMETHING ON YOUR BEHALF AS APPRECIATION FOR DONATING THE LARGE SUM OF $391.

THEREFORE,BOTH MY HUSBAND הרב יצחק AND MY SELF WILL BRING YOUR NAME AND KVITTEL TO MY FATHER RIGHT BEFORE “נעילה IN AMERICA” TO BE פועל ישועה ON YOUR BEHALF AT THE MOST CRITICAL TIME OF THE YEAR בס”ד.

גמר חתימה טובה

יישר כח

לאה קולודצקי

CLICK HERE TO DONATE