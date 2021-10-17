The Stage is Set – Tune in at 6:30pm

The Tenathon begins tonight! Get an exclusive behind the scenes look!

Step onto the Tenathon soundstage and you may feel that you have entered into another dimension.

As Ten Yad is an organization that provides aid to Kallahs, the theme of the evening will be, appropriately, wedding celebrations.

The room will be transformed into the most magnificent wedding hall, complete with a dreamy Chuppa canopy. The entertainment will be unlike anything that you have ever seen before as new arrangements, novel duets and original multimedia presentations are presented, one after the next, as the magical evening unfolds.

Avraham Fried’s sweet but powerful voice can be heard throughout the room as he rehearses just one last time as Yaakov Shwekey waits in the wings for his turn for a soundcheck. Benny Friedman is going over last minute notes with the stage manager and Lipa Shmeltzer has just arrived and is getting fitted with his earpiece.

The excitement is palpable amongst the performers, musicians, technicians, and Ten Yad staff. They have worked tirelessly to put together an event that will ‘wow’ everyone who watches it, and they just can’t wait to share it with you.

Tune in tonight, at 6:30 PM, to treat yourself to an evening of music and meaning, all for a good cause.

Throughout the night, winners of the Ten Yad Auction will be drawn and announced live from the stage!

Buy your tickets now so that you can sit back and enjoy the show, knowing that your tickets are in and you have partnered with Ten Yad to provide aid to every single Kallah who is relying on them to celebrate her wedding with joy and dignity.

