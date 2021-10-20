The Tenathon 2 – An Exhilarating Evening of Song and Celebration.

The historic Tenathon 2 took place this past Sunday and was an incredible success in every way!

The hundreds of thousands of viewers who tuned in from around the world were treated to a delightful spectacle for the senses that took place atop a stage that could only be described as a wonderland decked out with the latest technology and the most sophisticated design.

The tremendous energy in the room was palpable as the singers sang their hearts out to produce a truly memorable evening in support of Ten Yad Hachnosas Kallah.

The dancers moved flawlessly across the stage in unison and the voices of the four stars of the evening: Avraham Fried, Lipa Shmeltzer, Yaakov Shwekey and Benny Friedman blended together in perfect harmony, the first of its kind..

Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of viewers who tuned in from around the world to watch the Tenathon 2.

It is thanks to everyone who showed up in support of Ten Yad that we will be able to continue to provide a beautiful beginning for every Kallah who turns to us for assistance.

The Grand Split is still open and you have until November 10th to buy your tickets! Last year’s pot topped $500,000!

The recording of the live stream is available until tomorrow 9 pm at Tenathon.com.

May Hashem respond to your generosity in kind and may we merit the ultimate wedding celebration between Hashem and Bnei Yisroel with the coming of Moshiach!

Photo Credits: Chaim Tuitou and Naphtali Marasow

Executive Producers: Schneur Nejar and Shimon Sabol

Program Director: Dovid Weinbaum

Creative Direction, Marketing and Design: Moishe Muchnik, Zalman Friedman, Mendel Nemanov and the Spotlight Design Team

Video and Content: Shlomo Chaim Rivkin, Rivkin Media

Musical Director: Tzvi Blumenfeld

Music: Avrumi Schreiber/ Freilach Band

Filming, Live Mixing and Broadcasting: Bracha Torenheim and Yankee Teitelbaum, Flowmotion

Stage and Lighting: Yan Vanibalt and Jimmy Yeret, Dynamic Vision

Decor and Flowers: Chani Greenbaum

Multimedia Graphics: Shmulik Benharush and Chaim Vaknin, VisualLive

Sound Engineer: Eli Lishinsky

Catering: Levi Feigenson of Table One