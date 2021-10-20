This Shabbos! BJX Presents The Flatbush Shabbos Project- Full Schedule

BJX (Brooklyn Jewish Xperience) and JCCMP are kick-starting the Shabbos Project this year with a Challah bake, Thursday evening, October 21st. This is an exceptional opportunity for Jewish women from around Brooklyn to come and unite with their less affiliated friends and colleagues as they together braid the challah. These women will sing, dance and joyously create some delicious Challah along with other less affiliated women.

The Flatbush Shabbos Project will officially commence Friday evening in typical BJX style with a beautiful and heartfelt Carlebach Kabbalas Shabbos with the renowned Yehuda Green. World-renowned speaker Rabbi Paysach Krohn will be joining BJX for the entire Shabbos. The Friday night davening will take place at Kingsway Jewish Center (Nostrand Ave and Kings Highway), a location that is central for all communities, including Flatbush, Marine Park and Mill Basin.

People throughout the world are inspired, captivated and brought to laughter and tears with the power and sincerity of Rabbi Paysach Krohn’s speeches. He will certainly ignite the pintele Yid in all the attendees. After the rousing and uplifting davening, everyone will proceed to their Shabbos dinner seudah. Many BJX students who began their Jewish journey for the first time at BJX, will be bringing family members to experience their first Shabbos. People from all over Flatbush will be bringing their less affiliated neighbors, colleagues and cousins.

At 9:30 pm, the entire community is invited to attend the grand Oneg at the newly expanded BJX with Rabbi Paysach Krohn and the super-inspiring Morah D’Asrah of BJX, Rav Yitzchok Fingerer. Rabbi Paysach Krohn will headline the Oneg. The topic is, “My Greatest stories ever”. Everyone is welcome to attend the leibidek and hartzidik Shabbos morning davening led by world renowned singer Yehuda Green at the BJX Beis Medrash, located at 2915 Avenue K. Rabbi Krohn will give the drasha and will no doubt inspire everyone. The inspiration and achdus will continue on Shabbos afternoon with a community-wide Shalosh Seudos 5:45pm at which Rabbi Krohn will be speaking. The community Shalosh Seudos, will be held at the Agudah Israel Bais Binyomin on Ave. L (2913 Ave. L). It will also be enhanced with renowned speakers Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff and Rabbis Fingerer who together, will ignite the crowd and further deepen everyone’s appreciation for Yiddishkeit.

Previous Shabbos Project

With all types of Jews unifying together -along with the right balance of inspiration- the BJX Shabbos Project promises to be transformative. It will conclude with a soul-stirring musical Havdalah at the Agudah Israel Bais Binyomin of Ave. L conducted by the famous Yehuda Green and band. The excitement for the Shabbos Project is growing. “People want to know how they can get involved and make a difference,” said Rabbi Moshe Fingerer, Menahel of BJX. “They want to encourage other Jews to experience Shabbos.” Rabbi Moshe Fingerer explained why the Brooklyn Shabbos Project was so paramount, “Brooklyn has the highest percentage of Jews in North America. In a certain sense, people throughout the world are looking at us in Brooklyn to pave the way and set the right example.”