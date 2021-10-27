Early Bird TODAY Only & Win Cadillac Escalade!! + 50k of JEWELRY!! + 50k Cold Cash

TODAY ONLY!!! Win Early Bird $10,000 Cash!!

WIN

1] A luxurious brand-new Cadillac Escalade!!

2] $50,000 worth of Jewelry!!

3] $50,000 in cold CASH

Earn a Fortune, Become WEALTHY in no time!!!

Alei Siach is currently running its annual raffle campaign for an unbelievably mega prize. This is the fourth year Alei Siach is presenting this grand raffle. But it’s the first year in which the winner will walk away with THREE massive prizzes!!!

1] A luxurious brand-new Cadillac Escalade, yours to keep!

2] $50,000 worth of jewelry, as magnificent as jewelry gets.

3] Winner walks away [or rather drives away with the Escalade] with Additional $50,000 in cold cash!

Raffle drawing will be held publicly with the attendance of prominent Rabbonim and lawyers.

Put your life at ease, with cash flow, comfort and luxury by winning this mega 3 in 1 raffle. You will be earning in one day the amount many people would dream of earning in a year! And without investing lots of time and money! Aside for the indescribable awards in the World to come for supporting such a worthy cause.

Alei Siach was established in Israel over 30 years ago as a home for children and adults from frum homes with disabilities and special needs. The staff at Alei Siach is comprised of the most caring and compassionate people tending to the physical and emotional needs of the residents with love and compassion. Alei Siach has the full support and blessings of many Gedolim in Eretz Yisroel.

[email protected]