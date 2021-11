Great news for Yussi Weisz fans! We just released a new episode of his show! The amazing chef Yussi from Snaps Kosher in Lakewood is sharing with us one of his new homemade Shabbos dips that he is naming the BHIS dip. Watch it now!

Click here: https://www.kosher.com/shows/video/949/bhis-tomato-dip