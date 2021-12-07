Breuers Raffle Is Handing You The Tesla You Have Always Wanted

This is your chance to win the TESLA MODEL 3!
OR
Take 25K Cash Prize
For close to 80 years, Breuers has been where traditional תורה values and contemporary Jewish education intersect!
At Breuers we are always:
UP TO DATE
We offer the latest Chinuch methods & technologies to our faculty and students
INNOVATIVE
Constantly making learning fun with new contests and exciting programs
POWERFUL
Our Mesorah teaches Torah+Derech Eretz to GENERATIONS of children
Purchase Your Tickets & Drive Off With Your Prize Today