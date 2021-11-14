Why You Should Start Taanis This Sunday With 20 Minute Daf

Keeping up with the daf is really tough. Every single day, no matter what’s going on in your life, there’s another daf to learn. Trying to do it all by yourself can easily lead to abandoning it entirely.

Joining the right shiur can make all the difference. 20 Minute Daf is a fast-paced, energetic shiur given by Shaul C. Greenwald in a clear and concise style. When doing the daf with Shaul, you can feel yourself tapping into the special energy that comes from learning Torah.

The 20 Minute Daf Shiur is available everywhere you need it to be – on the 20minutedaf.com site, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TorahAnytime, WhatsApp, and you can even subscribe to the shiur by email.

Clear, concise, geshmak, satisfying, and full of energy.

This Sunday, start Taanis with 20 Minute Daf!