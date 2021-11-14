King Cuomo Eyeing NY AG Position As He Plots His Comeback

Andrew Cuomo, the sick, disgraced former governor of New York, is plotting his path back to power.

According to people close to Cuomo, who is now facing possible prison time for his alleged harassment of female staffers, he is eyeing a run for New York attorney general, the position he held before becoming governor.

It would take an incredible level of aloofness and shamelesness for Cuomo to mount another run for public office, but his candidacy would at least have a lot of money behind it – he reportedly still has $18 million in his campaign coffers.

In a Friday interview, Cuomo wouldn’t rule out another run for public office, saying, “I don’t know what the future holds. I’m at peace. Look, it’s simple: I trust the people and the truth will out.”

However, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi denied that the former pervert-in-chief was preparing to run for the attorney general position.

“There’s a ton of idle speculation out there and we can’t control if we continue to take up valuable real estate in people’s heads,” Azzopardi said.

Cuomo has come under a lot of fire, not only because of AG James’ investigation which concluded that he was a serial predator, but also because of transcripts from the attorney general’s investigation which showed that Cuomo’s handling of Covid cluster zones had nothing to do with scientific metrics, further vindicating Orthodox Jews’ claims that the governor was targeting them.

