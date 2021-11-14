Tonight In Lakewood! Malka “Trapped” Live! Mon In Monsey, Tue, In Baltimore, Wed In Flatbush

WOMEN: Come hear Malka share her personal life story, live and in person, how she was TRAPPED for nearly a decade with her three children and finally rescued by Yad L’Achim. YadLachimTour.com

ALL EVENTS: DOORS OPEN @7:30PM

TONIGHT – Sun, Nov 14 – LAKEWOOD – Tashbar Of Lakewood

82 Oak Street, Lakewood, New Jersey, 08701

Mon, Nov 15 – MONSEY – Yeshiva Of Spring Valley- BOYS

121 College Road, Suffern, New York, 10901

Tue, Nov 16 – BALTIMORE – Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion

6600 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21215

Wed, Nov 17 – FLATBUSH – Kingsway Jewish Center

2810 Nostrand Avenue, Kings County, New York, 11229

To book tickets and find out more information visit https://YadLachimTour.com

S̶u̶n̶,̶ ̶N̶o̶v̶ ̶7̶ ̶-̶ ̶F̶I̶V̶E̶ ̶T̶O̶W̶N̶S̶ ̶-̶ ̶T̶h̶e̶ ̶W̶h̶i̶t̶e̶ ̶S̶h̶u̶l̶

M̶o̶n̶,̶ ̶N̶o̶v̶ ̶8̶ ̶-̶ ̶L̶A̶K̶E̶W̶O̶O̶D̶ ̶–̶ ̶E̶a̶g̶l̶e̶ ̶R̶i̶d̶g̶e̶ ̶G̶o̶l̶f̶ ̶C̶l̶u̶b̶

̶T̶u̶e̶,̶ ̶N̶o̶v̶ ̶9̶ ̶-̶ ̶B̶O̶R̶O̶ ̶P̶A̶R̶K̶ ̶–̶ ̶B̶a̶i̶s̶ ̶Y̶a̶a̶k̶o̶v̶ ̶H̶i̶g̶h̶ ̶S̶c̶h̶o̶o̶l̶

̶W̶e̶d̶,̶ ̶N̶o̶v̶ ̶1̶0̶ ̶-̶ ̶C̶R̶O̶W̶N̶ ̶H̶E̶I̶G̶H̶T̶S̶ ̶–̶ ̶L̶u̶b̶a̶v̶i̶t̶c̶h̶e̶r̶ ̶Y̶e̶s̶h̶i̶v̶a̶

̶T̶h̶u̶,̶ ̶N̶o̶v̶ ̶1̶1̶-̶ ̶T̶E̶A̶N̶E̶C̶K̶ ̶–̶ ̶C̶o̶n̶g̶r̶e̶g̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶B̶n̶a̶i̶ ̶Y̶e̶s̶h̶u̶r̶u̶n̶

TONIGHT – Sun, Nov 14 – LAKEWOOD – Tashbar Of Lakewood

82 Oak Street, Lakewood, New Jersey, 08701

Mon, Nov 15 – MONSEY – Yeshiva Of Spring Valley- BOYS

121 College Road, Suffern, New York, 10901

Tue, Nov 16 – BALTIMORE – Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion

6600 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21215

Wed, Nov 17 – FLATBUSH – Kingsway Jewish Center

2810 Nostrand Avenue, Kings County, New York, 11229