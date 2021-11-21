Giving New Meaning to Chanukah Gelt

As we approach the Yom Tov of Chanukah, we’ve been taking a closer look at one of the historical Jewish coins in our collection. This incredible coin hails from the time of the Chashmonaim, and is called the coin of Matisyahu Antignos – the last king of the illustrious dynasty that fought for the preservation of Torah under oppression. The coin depicts the klei hamikdash, including the beautiful golden menorah that was lit every night by the Kohen Gadol.

The unique location and character of Jerusalem Estates meld naturally with the historic context of these historic coins, both constituting a living testimony to the Jewish life which once flourished at this very spot. It was for this reason that the architects of Jerusalem Estates decided to name each building for a historic coin, to bring the site full circle and connect it to our contemporary longing for those days of glory.

These coins which have accompanied the Jerusalem Estates flagship project throughout its development were cast in three periods: the time of the Chashmonaim, the Great Revolt, and the time of Bar Kochba.They give expression to proudly proclaimed beliefs, like the inscription “ירושלים הקדושה”, as well as fervent hopes for a better future, such as the inscription “לגאולת ירושלים” from the Bar Kochba period. Many more of these ancient artifacts remain under the surface, just waiting for our nation to return and settle the land once more.

Jerusalem Estates is proud and gratified to commemorate the stories of these coins in a project which beautifies the Holy City. To purchase your piece of lasting history, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visit www.jerusalemestates.com.