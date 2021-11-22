HASC Center And Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein Present Senator Schumer With Chanukah Menorah In Appreciation Of His Support

On Sunday, November 21, 2021; Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein joined special needs individuals from HASC Center, in presenting U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with a Channukah Menorah in appreciation for his dedication to helping the special needs individuals of HASC Center.

HASC Center, an organization focusing to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for special needs individuals throughout the year, has dedicated and caring professionals to provide support for each person, but their work would not be possible without the critical advocacy and support of Senator Schumer. Senator Schumer has expressed his care and support for HASC Center with countless backing and advocacy for the work that they do. The Channukah Menorah commemorates the appreciation that every single individual who is part of HASC Center has for Senator Schumer and all the work that he does to ensure that they can continue to operate.

Senator Schumer’s devotion to helping special needs individuals sparks a light filled with hope in each developmentally challenged person to remain positive and hopeful despite any challenges they may face. Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Abe Eisner, President of HASC Center, thanked Senator Schumer for his endless support of HASC Center.