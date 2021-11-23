The Most Unique Raffle You Must Enter Before Chanukah!

Shake-Up In The Jewish World: Who will Merit the Zechus to Light the Candles in the Antique Menorah of Hagaon Rav Shteinman!

An antique menorah that was used by the Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman ZY”A to light Hanukkah candles for over sixty years, will be raffled off THIS WEEK among thousands of supporters of “Yeshiva Al Kivro”. This is a real upheaval in the Jewish world since the menorah is worth a fortune.

This Holy menorah was transferred from the ownership of the family to the management of the largest Beis midrash in the world, for the benefit of the incredible raffle that is being held by the yeshiva during these days.

Out of real anxiety for the success of the fundraising operation, Rav Shteinman’s son’s have decided to present the historic menorah to the yeshiva to raffle off.

The Yeshiva Al Kivro has announced that they will raffle the holy menorah in a huge raffle to be held NEXT WEEK before Shabbat Chanukah as part of their 100K raffle.

Yeshiva Al Kivro is the LARGEST Beis Medrash in the world and brings together THOUSANDS of students from all over the world.

Yeshiva Al Kivro” launched a fundraising campaign a few days ago to continue the existence of this great enterprise that was founded immediately after the death of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Yehuda Leib Shteinman.

The yeshiva has entered into severe financial distress, leading to real apprehension regarding the continued existence of the Yeshiva.

The sons of Rav Shteinman, Rabbi Moshe, and Rabbi Shraga Shteinman vouch for the authenticity of the Menorah. See attached letter where they declare “in this menorah with its cups our father has fulfilled the mitzvah of lighting the Hanukkah candles in his last decades…”

Anyone that has previously entreated the raffle will be included in this special gift.

Purchase your tickets NOW and maybe the rare menorah will be yours!