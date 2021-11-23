Intoxicated Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A reportedly severely intoxicated individual was struck and killed in Lakewood just before 10:00PM on Monday night

The accident occurred at Madison Avenue and 4th Street, across from Dr. Shanik’s office.

Hatzolah performed CPR on the female who had gone into traumatic arrest and transported her to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood with CPR in progress, but resuscitation efforts proved futile.

Misaskim services are not needed in this tragic incident.

