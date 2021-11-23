Free Chanuka Event with Oorah

A FREE live concert from the comfort of your living room? Yes, please!

Superstars Benny Friedman and Eitan Katz are going to be singing up a storm this Chanukah, along with an epic live-streamed program! Join Oorah families for singing, menorah lighting, and a program featuring favorites like an Ask the Rabbi session with HaRav Chaim Mintz, Torah Trivia, an interactive Zone game, and all of your favorite Chanukah tunes.

The event is absolutely free and features something for everyone in the family.

Join Oorah this Monday, the 2nd night of Chanukah, at 6:30 pm.

Streaming live on oorah.org!